Russian beauty Linnikova advances to Miss Universe finals

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova has become one of 16 contestants who will vie for the title of Miss Universe.

The semifinals of the pageant were broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Miss Universe Organization. Linnikova, 22, wore the national "The Crown of the Russian Empire" dress during the preliminary competition on Wednesday where 84 contenders were taking part. The red and white gown decorated with pearls and precious stones was designed by a St. Petersburg couturier in cooperation with the State Hermitage museum.

The finals of the beauty pageant in which the top beauties will be picked from among the 16 delegates will be held late on Saturday (early on Sunday, Moscow time).