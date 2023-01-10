Russian passport up one notch in global rating — report

LONDON, January 10. /TASS/. The Russian passport ranks 49th in the annual Henley Passport Index and has moved one notch up, according to the rating released on Tuesday by Henley&Partners.

The Russian passport moved up one position in the rating, although the number of countries and territories accessible to a Russian passport holder without a visa declined from 119 to 118. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Micronesia share the position with Russia. However, the company noted in its press release that it is almost impossible for Russians to come to Western countries due to curtailed air traffic and the introduction of sanctions.

Japan tops the list for the fifth year in a row, with its passport holders having visa-free access to 193 countries and territories. Singapore and the Republic of Korea share the second position (192 countries), followed by Germany and Spain (190 countries). The Index is rounded out by Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, having visa-free access to 30, 29, and 27 countries respectively.

The Henley Passport Index has been released annually since 2006. It is calculated on the basis of official data furnished by the International Air Transport Association for 199 countries and territories. Russia was 62nd when this rating appeared for the first time, with the opportunity to visit 35 countries without a visa at that time.