But says he shook hands with Griner – news outlet

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Viktor Bout, who had returned from a US prison to Russia, said they had shaken hands with US basketball player Brittney Griner during the exchange procedure.

"When we were passing by, I wished her good luck; she wished me good luck in turn and then extended her hand. I shook hands with her. This looked decent," Bout said in an interview with the KP-Petersburg news outlet.

Bout was returned to Russia as a result of a deal with the US to swap him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was apprehended in Russia for drug smuggling in February 2022.