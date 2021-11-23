One-shot Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in San Marino — RDIF

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has been approved by the authorities of San Marino, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino. The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country," RDIF said in a press release.

"One-shot Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine when used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster. The latest findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow have demonstrated Sputnik Light vaccine administered standalone has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60," RDIF said.