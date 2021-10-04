Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia has registered 25,781 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,612,317 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%. Russia has been documenting over 25,000 daily infections for three days in a row.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,198 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 626 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 596 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 588 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 534 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 661,025 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daliy cases

Moscow has registered 4,410 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 4,294 the day before. The last record for the increase in daily rates was on July 17.

The total number of infections has reached 1,650,649 cases since the pandemic’s inception, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Moscow over the past 24 hours has increased by 66. In all, 29,242 patients died of the infection. The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 1,956. In all, 1,498,183 patients have recovered. At present, 123,224 patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.​​

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 883 compared to 890 the day before. In all, 210,801 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.77%.

Over the past 24 hours, 60 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 43 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 39 fatalities - in the Saratov Region, 32 - in the Krasnodar and Rostov Regions each, and 31 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 14,526. In all, 6,740,491 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is at the level of 88.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,956 patients were discharged in Moscow, 377 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,015 patients - in the Moscow Region, 448 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 437 patients - in the Komi Republic, 393 patients - in the Irkutsk Region, and 441 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region.