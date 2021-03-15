Brazil documents record-high number of weekly COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15. /TASS/. Brazil has confirmed 500,722 COVID-19 cases in the past week, and the weekly death toll has hit 12,777. Both of these are record-high figures since the start of the pandemic in the country, the data published by the Brazilian Health Ministry on Sunday informs.

In the past 24 hours, 43,812 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in the country, along with 1,127 deaths. The overall COVID-19 case count in Brazil has reached 11,483,370, and the death toll has hit 278,229. Over 10 mln people have recovered. There are over 1.1 mln active cases of the disease in the country. There are 5,464 cases of infection and 132 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Brazil documented its first case of COVID-19 on February 26, 2020. On March 12, 2021, the country once again became second after the US on the coronavirus case count, surpassing India. It ranks second in the world on COVID-19 deaths after the US as well.