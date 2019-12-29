Actress Ornella Muti learns Russian, wants to get Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Italian actress Ornella Muti told reporters during an art exhibition in Moscow on Saturday she was trying to learn Russian and would like to get Russian citizenship.

"I have a Russian residence permit, but, regretfully, I’m yet to submit all the documents. They said they were ready to issue a passport for me, I’d love to. I feel like home here, I’ve embraced a part of your culture," she said.

"I learn Russian, but I don’t practice enough," she said, adding that some of her ancestors were from Russia.

Rumors that the actress was trying to get the Russian citizenship have circulated since 2016. Then, her agents said Muti has not yet formally applied for Russian citizenship. In the same year, it became known that she has purchased an apartment in Moscow.

Ornella Muti was born in Rome as Francesca Romana Rivelli. Her parents are a Neapolitan journalist father and Ilse Renate Krause, a Baltic German sculptor from Estonia. She made her film debut in the 1970 film The Most Beautiful Wife (La moglie piu bella) by Damiano Damiani at the age of 14 and has since appeared in over 100 movies. She is mostly known to the Russian audience by her duet with Adriano Celentano.