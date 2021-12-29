Russian manufacturer tests engine for Angara A5 space rocket’s booster

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Voronezh Center of Rocket Engine Building has for the first time tested a hydrogen-oxygen engine for the new booster of the Angara A5 space rocket, Russia’s Roscosmos state space agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A successful firing test of the RD-0146D1 hydrogen-oxygen engine took place at the testing facility of the Voronezh Center of Rocket Engine Building (part of Roscosmos’ NPO Energomash ‘V. P. Glushko’ rocket engine manufacturer) on December 29. The engine is being created at the center for the KVTK booster of the Angara A5 heavy carrier rocket," the statement reads.

According to Roscosmos, the engine got started and operated in preset modes in accordance with the test program.