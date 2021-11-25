Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A fragment of the United States’ Falcon 9 rocket missed the International Space Station by more than five kilometers, so there is no danger to the ISS, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

"According to Roscosmos experts, a fragment of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket came close to the International Space station and missed it by more than five kilometers at 07:18 Moscow time. There are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight," the statement reads.

According to Roscosmos, Russian ISS crewmembers Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as experts from the Flight Control Center at the TsNIIMash (part of the Roscosmos corporation) in Korolev outside Moscow, are gearing up for Thursday’s undocking of the Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft and the docking of the Progress M-UM spaceship carrying the Prichal nodal module.

The 66th mission is currently working aboard the ISS, which consists of Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (the ISS commander) and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, as well as the Crew Dragon’s team of US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer.