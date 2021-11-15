Space junk endangering ISS moved away from its orbit — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The orbit of the space debris that earlier approached the International Space Station has moved away from the ISS orbit, the press service of Roscosmos told TASS on Monday.

"The orbit of the object due to which the crew had to move to the spaceship as per routine procedure, has moved away from the orbit of the ISS, the station is in the green zone," the state corporation said. The ISS crew now continue work on the flight program.

Earlier, Roscosmos told TASS that the ISS would shortly approach space debris. This information came from NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston. Safety guidelines call for the crew to stay inside the spacecraft if the ISS nears a potentially dangerous object, the state corporation said.

During the first two incidents when debris approached the ISS, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei went over to the Soyuz MS-19, while US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer went onboard Crew Dragon.

In the third episode, the cosmonauts stayed onboard the ISS, doing their usual tasks.