FMBA begins clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine, press service says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) is launching clinical trials of its vaccine against coronavirus infection with the participation of 200 volunteers aged 18 to 60, the agency’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Medical Biological Agency received an official permit of the Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation to conduct Phase I and II clinical trials of a subunit recombinant vaccine for the prevention of the coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The clinical trials will be launched on July 19, 2021. Some 200 people aged 18 to 60 will participate in the trials," the statement said.

The vaccine is developed by the St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera of Russia’s FMBA. The jab has been developed using a new technological platform and is designed to establish cell immunity. In June 2021, the pre-clinical trials of the vaccine were completed demonstrating its safety, immunogenicity and protective potential.