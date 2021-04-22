Russia involved in tight competition for scientists, Kremlin says

As he dwelt on statistics illustrating Russian scientists’ exodus, the Kremlin spokesman said that "it is not always exodus, but far more often migration."

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no tragedy in the migration of Russian scientists, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Scientists are absolutely free people and they work there when the most interesting projects are being implemented and where the conditions are most comfortable," Peskov said. He stressed that "in this respect Russia is a participant in a very competitive environment."

"In all fairness it must be stated that some scientists go only to return after some time. While some leave to take jobs at laboratories elsewhere, others return to Russia," Peskov said, adding that it was "a two-way street and an absolutely normal process."

The Kremlin official sees absolutely nothing tragic in this situation.

"It is a tight competitive environment. It must be comfortable for scientists and give them a chance to display their knowledge, talent and research potential. The government or some private organizations are obliged to create such conditions for them. Russia merely participates in this competition," he reiterated.