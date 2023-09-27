Russian Embassy staff in Pyongyang return to homeland

SEOUL, September 27. /TASS/. Part of the staff of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang is leaving North Korea and will return home, the diplomatic mission said on its Facebook page (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"Today, on the platform of Pyongyang Railway Station, we once again said goodbye to our wonderful colleagues and good friends returning home. We would like to emphasize that each of them is a true hero who selflessly carried out their work for all these years away from their homeland and loved ones," the statement says. A photo showing six people is attached.

On September 7, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said it had rotated staff for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with 20 new employees arriving.