Ex-Russian envoy to EU appointed senator of Karelia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s former Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov has been appointed senator of the Republic of Karelia, according to a decree signed by regional Governor Artur Parfenchikov.

According to Chizhov, in the coming years, Karelia needs to address the outflow of the population to other regions of the country, but on the whole, the republic shows signs of stable development.

The newly-appointed senator added that he was looking forward to working together with Parfenchikov and "contributing to Karelia’s progress."

TASS reported on Monday that Chizhov had been relieved of his duties as Russian envoy to the EU in accordance with President Vladimir Putin’s decree.