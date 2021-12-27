‘Sooner or later’ world will recognize Crimea as part of Russia, vows regional leader

MOSCOW, December 27. / TASS /. The international community is going to acknowledge Crimea as a part of Russia, although the region has come to terms with the fact that it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov told TASS on Monday.

"They will recognize [Crimea] sooner or later. There is no way around it. But we are ready for the process to take a long time," the head of Crimea stated.

Aksyonov noted that the peninsula expected the worst scenario relating to the timing of recognition. "It is much easier to work this way - when you do not expect anything. But if the situation improves, windows of opportunity will open immediately. We need to use them properly," the region’s head went on to say.

At the same time, according to Aksyonov, even nowadays, many representatives of other states have already indirectly acknowledged Crimea’s new status. For instance, the dozens of countries participating in the Yalta International Economic Forum. "We consider this forum to be not only economic but also a political one. [It is] an opportunity to invite some representatives from the political and business elites of various countries. <...> The Forum of Friends of Crimea was established. Italian, French, and German delegations are actively engaged in it," the region’s head pointed out.

Following the 2014 referendum and Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Ukraine and Western states imposed a number of sanctions against Moscow, affecting the country’s businessmen and politicians as well as against some foreign guests and company representatives who visited Crimea. The West is withholding any positive information about the developments on the peninsula and bans the region from participating in international events overseas. However, numerous foreign delegations come to the peninsula, partake in forums, congresses, scientific conferences, sports competitions, conduct research with scientists from Crimea and Sevastopol, set up and develop businesses, in addition to the maintaining of public relations.