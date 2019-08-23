Israeli PM Netanyahu communicates Ukraine visit results to Putin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has communicated the results of his recent visit to Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The prime minister of Israel communicated the outcomes of his recent visit to Ukraine to the Russian leader," the statement says. The Israeli prime minister paid a two-day visit to Kiev on August 19-20.

Another topic of discussion was Syria and fight against international terrorism. "Mutual interest in maintaining the Russia-Israeli cooperation on Syria and in the common fight against international terrorism was expressed," the Kremlin pointed out.

Putin and Netanyahu also touched upon the issues of boosting the bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to keep in touch.