Putin reaffirms readiness for constructive dialogue with EU

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Ursula von der Leyen on her election as European Commission President, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"The head of state expressed confidence that Ursula von der Leyen’s vast political experience and international standing would be conducive to the European Commission’s constructive work and contribute to restoring an equal and mutually beneficial partnership between the EU and Russia," the press service said. "Putin reaffirmed that Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the European Union on pressing political, economic and humanitarian issues."

Former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected President of the European Commission on Tuesday, July 16. As many as 383 members of the European Parliament voted for her, 327 voted against and 22 abstained from voting. She needed the backing of 374 MEPs to be elected.