Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to be shut down for repairs from February 26 to May 1 — PM

SOFIA, January 30. /TASS/. The Lukoil Neftokhim Burgas, oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil in Bulgaria, will be shut down for scheduled repairs from February 26 to May 1, 2025, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said at a hearing in parliament.

"From February 26, 2025, the refinery will be shut down for scheduled repairs, which are carried out every four years. From April 25, it will be put into operation, and from May 1, it should resume full operation. Fuel reserves for the country's current needs at this time are 100% provided. The last scheduled repair at the refinery was carried out in July 2021," Zhelyazkov said.

Answering questions, the Prime Minister stressed that the Bulgarian government cannot interfere with the plans for the sale of the refinery and the mechanisms for its purchase and sale, but can ban the transaction, if such a need arises.

When asked whether the Bulgarian government is ready to purchase the refinery in Burgas, Zhelyazkov said that it depends on the country's parliament.

"The government implements the decisions of the National Assembly," the head of government said.

Earlier, several political parties came forward with the initiative for Bulgaria to purchase the refinery.