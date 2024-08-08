Fix Price Q2 net profit falls by 58% to $67.32 mln

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Net profit of Fix Price retailer, which is developing a chain of low fixed price stores, in the Q2 fell by 57.9% year-on-year to 5.81 bln rubles ($67.32 mln), the company said in a statement.

The company's EBITDA increased by 3% to 12.772 bln rubles ($148.25 mln). The retailer's revenue grew by 9.9% to 76.707 bln rubles ($890.18 mln).

In the first half of the year, Fix Price's net profit decreased by 53.7% and amounted to 9.1 bln rubles ($104.87 mln).

The EBITDA margin in April-June was 16.7% compared to 17.8% in the same period last year.

Fix Price's LFL sales increased by 3.2% in the Q2, the average check increased by 5.7%, and customer traffic decreased by 2.3%. LFL sales increased by 1.9% in the first half of the year.

In July, Fix Price opened its first store in the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director Dmitry Kirsanov said.