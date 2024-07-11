Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.55% to 2,992.21 points. The RTS Index added 0.4% to 1,071.29 points. The yuan lost 0.032% to 11.95 rubles.

"The dividend gap in heavyweight Sberbank stocks in the first half of the day took the MOEX Russia Index to 2,901 points and the benchmark started recovering proactively later on, moving closer to 3,000 points. Gazprom and Lukoil stocks showed strong growth. The ruble appreciation restrained the recovery," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be in the range from 2,975 to 3,075 points, BCS Investment World forecasts.