Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan up by 5.8% in 2024 — deputy prime minister

KRASNOYARSK, July 10. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan has increased by 5.8% in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said speaking at the 11th Russian-Kyrgyz interregional conference.

"There has been positive dynamics of mutual trade in the current year 2024 as well. According to our data, our trade turnover, increased by 5.8%," he said.

As Overchuk noted, within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading partners.

"We account for 18.7% of the republic’s foreign trade turnover at the end of 2023," he added.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also pointed to the intensive development of investment cooperation between the countries.