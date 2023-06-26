Russia’s oil, coal, gas production operate as usual — Novak

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The production and mining sectors of the fuel and energy complex are working according to plans, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Russia’s fuel and energy complex operated normally over the weekend. There were no substantial technological disruptions that could have a significant impact on the fuel and energy complex's operation. There were no incidents in the Rostov, Lipetsk, or Tula regions, but there were four technological interruptions in the power industry, which caused a power outage for 1,800 people. Power was restored," he said.

Furthermore, a fire at an oil depot in the Voronezh region was extinguished within a day and had no impact on the supply of oil products, according to Novak.

He also said that the Russian government has reinforced anti-terrorist protection of fuel and energy facilities, as well as the security of important information infrastructure.

"Measures were put in place to strengthen anti-terrorist protection of fuel and energy facilities, access control was tightened, and duty personnel were transferred to a round-the-clock mode of operation. … We focused particularly on strengthening the security of critical information infrastructure," he said.

"In general, the fuel and energy complex continues to operate normally, we are preparing for the fall-winter period, accumulating the necessary reserves, and carrying out the necessary repairs," Novak said.

According to him, the fuel and energy complex's production and mining sectors are operating as planned, with no changes in the production of oil products or the extraction of oil, gas, and coal.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.