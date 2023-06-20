New ship repair plant in Arkhangelsk Region may serve up to 40% of Arctic fleet

TASS, June 20. A new ship repair plant in the Arkhangelsk Region will be able to serve up to 40% of the Arctic fleet's vessels. An agreement on the new plant was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the regional administration's press service said.

"During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2023 the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Arkhangelsk Region's Cluster of Shipbuilding and Sea Equipment, the Arkhangelsk Region's government signed an agreement on cooperation in making a new high-tech ship repairing full-cycle plant to repair and serve the vessels, working in the West Arctic and along the Northern Sea Route. The signing ceremony featured Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov. The new plant in the Arkhangelsk Region will be able to serve up to 40% of the entire Arctic fleet," the press service reported.

Investments are estimated at 50 billion rubles ($594 million). The project will create up to 3,000 jobs. The agreement covers large-scale hydraulic engineering works to increase passages near the new facilities. The plan is to build two docks with the capacities of up to 6,000 and 15,000 tons, a berth line of up to 1 km to serve simultaneously at least four vessels with an average length of 150 m. A complex of workshops will offer a full cycle of repair and upgrade. The plant will have own energy and transport infrastructures.

The new ship repair complex will serve the target segment of more than 200 vessels - sea and sea-river navigation, or 40% of the entire Arctic fleet, which, experts say, will be formed in the amount of 800 vessels by 2030 due to the implementation of major investment projects and plans to build up the cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route to 220 MTPA by 2035. Presently, Russia uses more than 600 sea and sea-river vessels of the Arctic fleet with home ports in the Arctic, as well as those licensed to sail in the Northern Sea Route waters. "The new ship repair plant is of great demand due to the growing fleet operating on NSR, as well as due to the restrictions for vessels under the Russian flag to enter foreign ports for repair and maintenance services," the press service quoted the minister as saying.

