Demand for Ladoga airplanes to be about 550 — PM

SMOLENSK, April 20. /TASS/. Russia needs the Ladoga regional turboprop jet currently under development, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday during the visit to the Smolensk aviation plant.

"Estimates have been made today; about 550 aircraft of such type are already needed. This is not including the CIS and the market of friendly countries, and even unfriendly countries. I am absolutely confident such ergonomic and economical airplane model will enjoy high demand," the Prime Minister said.

The Ladoga aircraft is designed for passenger and cargo transportation at regional air routes.