Rebranded post-McDonald’s fast food chain reveals how many outlets opened

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The post-McDonald’s chain operating now under the Vkusno & Tochka brand has opened 142 food outlets from 850 in the former McDonald’s chain, CEO Oleg Paroev told reporters on Monday.

"We have had 142 outlets opened as of yesterday," the top manager said. The company expects all the food outlets of the chain will be open in September, he noted.

The company plans to expand the network to more than 1,000 outlets, with the greater portion opened in Moscow, over the coming 4-5 years, Paroev added.

McDonald's suspended operations of all their 850 food outlets in Russia on March 14. The company announced its withdrawal from Russia and sold its business to a Russian owner on May 16.