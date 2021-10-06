Kremlin says only ‘amateurs’ able to find fault with Russia over EU gas price hikes

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Europe’s surging gas prices stem from a wide variety of factors, but only amateurs can find Russia’s fault in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Wednesday.

"We insist that Moscow is in no way at fault for the situation on the gas market in Europe, this is inconceivable. Russia has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will fulfill all the obligations assumed under existing contracts in a consistent and thorough manner.

The Kremlin press secretary noted that the causes of the crisis were a number of overlapping factors, and that includes current economic developments. "But all of this is not attributed to Moscow. Only amateurs, only those, who do not understand what it’s all about, can point to Russia in this context," Peskov said.

According to him, the current developments in Europe are related to the post-pandemic economic recovery, in addition to the surge in energy consumption and issues involving unfilled gas storage facilities. "Statistics demonstrate that they are actually less filled than the same period last year," the Kremlin Spokesman stated.

Another culprit behind the crisis is the significant decrease in wind generation in Europe. "This is also simply due to climate change, it was calm there, and little [energy] has been produced by wind generation," Peskov pointed out.

He added that there is a wide range of other factors which "simply came together". "Less gas enters the spot market," Peskov explained.