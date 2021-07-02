Enforcement of Serbia-EAEU free trade zone agreement to invigorate Russia-Serbia relations

BELGRADE, July 2. /TASS/. The enforcement of the agreement on a free trade zone between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will invigorate the relationship between Russia and Serbia, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said following the talks with his Serbian counterpart Branislav Nedimovic in Belgrade on Friday.

"Serbia is Russia’s strategic partner, the countries are actively cooperating, particularly in agriculture. Trade turnover has increased by 7% to $500 mln. The enforcement of the free trade zone agreement on July 10 will invigorate our relations. We expect trade turnover to be steadily on the rise," he said.

Meanwhile, Nedimovic expressed readiness to develop the trade relationship. "We are open for further development of trade relations. We will be fully integrated into the Russian system of agriculture supplies starting May 2022. Seven Serbian companies will be greenlighted to export to Russia. The free trade zone agreement between Serbia and the EAEU comes into force on July 10, this is a new challenge to increase trade turnover," he said.