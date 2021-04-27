Russia supplies 155,000 doses of Sputnik V to Venezuela

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has supplied to Venezuela 155,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (parliament's upper house), Konstantin Kosachyov, said on Tuesday.
"Venezuela was one of the first countries in the world to have registered Russia’s vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V. A total of 155,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to that country by now. This process will continue," Kosachov said at a meeting with Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia, Rafael Faria Tortosa.
He added that both countries’ legislators stayed focused on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and humanitarian ties.