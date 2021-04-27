Russia supplies 155,000 doses of Sputnik V to Venezuela

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has supplied to Venezuela 155,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (parliament's upper house), Konstantin Kosachyov, said on Tuesday.

Indian doctors hope to get access to Sputnik V vaccine soon, expert says

"Venezuela was one of the first countries in the world to have registered Russia’s vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V. A total of 155,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to that country by now. This process will continue," Kosachov said at a meeting with Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia, Rafael Faria Tortosa.

He added that both countries’ legislators stayed focused on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and humanitarian ties.