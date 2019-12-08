Energy efficiency label to be issued only when buying new vehicles - regulator

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A document containing data of energy and fuel consumption by vehicle will only be issued when buying new automobiles, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) Alexei Kuleshov told RBC.

Manufacturers will issue the document on a voluntary basis, the official said. It will not be needed to obtain it when reselling the vehicle. "No liability [for potential failure to receive such a document] is stipulated," Kuleshov said, cited by RBC.

Russian automobiles will start bearing the label from March 2020. Such communication is believed to stimulate producers to make and consumers to buy energy efficient motor vehicles, making possible thereby to reduce the effect of mankind on the climate change and save natural resources.

Seven basic classes of energy efficiency from A to G and three subclasses (A++, A+, B+) based on CO2 emissions. At the same time, no accurate standards of CO2 emissions are currently present in legislation of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union, Kuleshov added.