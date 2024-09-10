Russia launches Ocean-2024 drills involving over 30 warships from Caspian Flotilla

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. More than 30 combat ships and vessels from Russia’s Caspian Flotilla will participate in the Ocean-2024 exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As part of the Ocean-2024 strategic exercise, vessels from the Caspian Flotilla have taken to the sea to practice eliminating `enemy’ surface and aerial targets," the ministry said. More than 30 warships, including the frigate Dagestan, the small artillery ships Astrakhan and Volgodonsk, the missile corvettes Veliky Ustyug and Grad Sviyazhsk, as well as support vessels will take part in an episode of the maneuvers in the Caspian Sea, the ministry specified.

Naval crews will perform around 200 combat exercises, using the A190-01 Universal and AK-306 gun mounts, on three naval ranges in the Caspian Sea, the ministry added.

The drills, taking place in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas, involve more than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels, over 120 aircraft and helicopters from Russia’s Navy and Aerospace Forces, about 7,000 pieces of weaponry, military and special equipment, and more than 90,000 personnel.