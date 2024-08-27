Visit to Kursk NPP due to risk of nuclear incident, says IAEA chief

KURCHATOV, August 27. /TASS/. The visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is due to the proximity of hostilities and the danger of a nuclear incident.

He told reporters that he had decided to visit the city of Kurchatov and the Kursk nuclear power plant because fighting is taking place nearby, thus creating "a danger of a nuclear incident" there.

Grossi also commented on the comparison between the Chernobyl and Kursk nuclear power plants. "First of all, equating the Chernobyl [NPP] with the Kursk [NPP] is an exaggeration. But this is the same type of reactor, it has no specific protection. And this is very very important. If there is an impact on the materials there, the consequences will be very serious," he emphasized. At the same time, it is difficult to say whether it will be on the same scale as the Chernobyl incident, he added.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that on the night of August 22, the Kiev regime attempted a kamikaze drone attack on the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. The drone was shot down and found near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the nuclear power plant an act of nuclear terrorism that required an immediate response from the IAEA.

The Kursk NPP is one of Russia's four largest nuclear power plants of the same capacity. Located near the city of Kurchatov, it is the main node of the country's unified energy system.