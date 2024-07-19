Putin discusses security provision at mass events with Security Council members

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link on Friday to discuss security provision at mass events.

"Today we will discuss some issues related to providing internal security in the period of holding significant public and political events," the head of state said, opening the meeting.

The Russian president gave the floor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Head Alexander Bortnikov for a report.

The Security Council meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin and Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev.