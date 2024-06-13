Delegations from 15 friendly countries to attend Russia’s Maritime Defense Show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 13. /TASS/. Delegations from 15 friendly countries have confirmed their participation in the International Maritime Defense Show that will run in Kronshtadt (St. Petersburg) on June 19-23, the city administration’s press office said on Thursday.

"As of now, over 210 participants from 15 friendly countries have confirmed their participation in the show. The International Maritime Defense Show will cover such themes as naval and civil shipbuilding, weapons and armament, combat control, navigation and communications systems, shipborne propulsion systems, naval aircraft and support infrastructure. The demonstration of the Russian Navy’s combat ships and vessels will be an important component of the show," the press office said in a statement.

As in 2023, the Congress and Exhibition Center of the Naval Glory Museum on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster will be the venue of the maritime show. Sixteen naval ships and vessels will be moored close to the cluster, including the submarines Mozhaisk and Kronshtadt, the corvette Soobrazitelny, the amphibious assault hovercraft Michman Lermontov and Ivan Pasko, the minesweeper Lev Chernavin, special-purpose boats and other vessels. The commanders and crews of naval ships will give tours to the show’s participants and guests and tell them about the history, armament and combat capabilities of their vessels.

The 2nd Navy Cup sailing regatta will be held as part of the show’s sports and demonstration program. An airshow involving the performance of the Russian Knights aerobatic group is planned for June 19, 21 and 23.

"For the second consecutive year, the Maritime Defense Show will be held in Kronshtadt. Thanks to the Island of Forts large-scale project being implemented on the Russian president’s instruction, Kronshtadt has become a center for preserving the history of the Russian Fleet. Aside from museums and thematic parks devoted to hero sailors, modern exhibition sites have been created here to demonstrate the maritime industry’s achievements. The show will also broadly demonstrate scientific innovations and products of St. Petersburg enterprises and design bureaus. The Fleet 2024 show is important for our city and for strengthening international military-technical cooperation," the press office quoted St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov as saying.

The International Maritime Defense Show has been organized by the Russian Industry and Trade and Defense Ministries. Last year, over 300 enterprises and organizations participated in the maritime show and 24 events were held as part of its scientific and business program.

The 2023 International Maritime Defense Show featured 27 items of armament, military and special hardware. It was attended by more than a hundred foreign representatives of 11 official delegations from African and Asian countries and military attaches from 33 states.