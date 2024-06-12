Iskander system launches to be practiced at nonstrategic nuclear forces exercise

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Missile operators of the Leningrad Military District will practice concealed movement of Iskander ballistic missile systems to a designated area as part of the second stage of the nonstrategic nuclear forces exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The personnel of a missile unit of the Leningrad Military District is practicing training missions of receiving special training munitions for the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system, charging of carrier missiles with them, and the concealed movement to a designated position area for preparations to make missile launches," the ministry said.

"Crewmembers of ships of the Navy engaged in the exercise will perform charging of seaborne cruise missiles with special training warheads and entries to designated patrol areas," the ministry added.