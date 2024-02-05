US said to have delivered Stinger missile systems to Taiwan

HONG KONG, February 5. /TASS/. The United States sent another batch of man-portable air-defense (MANPAD) Stinger missile systems to Taiwan last year, the Taipei Times reported.

"Capital defense units, such as the Military Police, the Marine Corps and the army’s special forces units, were prioritized to receive the weapons, which were authorized by the US’ National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to boost Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities," the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

Apart from Stinger missiles, the latest US aid package also included 1,000 M240B guns, 80,000 sets of combat gear, aerostat radar systems as well as Harpoon missile training systems.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.

The US broke off formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. While recognizing the One China policy, the US continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and provide weapons to the island. According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US has delivered weapons worth more than $70 bln to the island in the past few years.