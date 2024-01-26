Silos ready for Yars, Sarmat ICBM

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov reported on Friday that silos for the combat duty of Yars, Avangard and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) were ready.

"In the framework of infrastructure provision of the group of forces and nuclear deterrence means, all events were fulfilled on time. Infrastructure was prepared for combat duty in silos of Yars, Avangard and Sarmat strategic missile complexes in Kaluga, Orenburg and Krasnoyarsk regions," he said at the single military hardware acceptance day.

Ivanov also said the construction of the second stage of the unified technical space rocket complex at Plesetsk spaceport had been completed to store, maintain and prepare Angara rockets of all types for launch.