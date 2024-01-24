Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy anti-missile or air defense system, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov told Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

"For the time being, the characteristics of the Tsirkon system are extremely high, and, of course, a very effective anti-missile or air defense system is needed to intercept it. To me, <...> at present, Tsirkon is a weapon that allows us to say that we can overcome any enemy defense," he said.

The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation, in the town of Reutov in the Moscow Region. The first test-launches of the missile were carried out from the underwater carrier, the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk.