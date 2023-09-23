Russia destroys part of Western cruise missiles, depleted uranium rounds donated to Kiev

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 12 combined strikes on facilities for the repair of Ukrainian aircraft as well as foreign mercenaries’ deployment points in the past week, partially wiping out Western cruise missiles and depleted uranium munitions donated to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Between September 17 and September 23, 2023, Russian forces delivered 12 combined strikes, using ground-based and airborne high-precision weapons as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, on facilities for the repair of aircraft and tanks, oil refineries, depots for ammunition, high-precision weapons and foreign-made armaments, as well as reconnaissance and sabotage training centers and foreign mercenaries’ deployment points," the Russian defense agency said.