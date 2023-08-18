AI can never make decisions on using weapons, senior Russian military official says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will never have the right to use weapons, as this decision will always be the privilege of humans, Alexander Osadchuk, the head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development at the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Friday.

"We will never be able to trust this to artificial intelligence," the senior Russian military official said in an interview with Zvezda television, when asked what will be an exclusive human responsibility in the army.

However, Osadchuk said, AI can be tasked with identification as well tips for decision making in the army. "The neuro network has been very good in navigation. Chatbots, as well as text, speech and image identification technology - these are the spheres when AI has been very effective of late," he added.