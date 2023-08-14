China’s defense chief to visit Russia, Belarus on August 14-19 — Beijing

BEIJING, August 14. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia on August 14-19 to attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, and he will also make a visit to Belarus, the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

"Chinese Minister of National Defense and State Councilor Li Shangfu will set off for Russia to take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and he will also visit Belarus at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister [Viktor] Khrenin," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson added that, during his visit, Li would address the Moscow forum and meet with senior military officials from Russia and other countries. In Belarus, China’s defense chief will also hold talks with senior military and government officials and make a tour of Belarusian military units.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security will discuss global stability amid the emerging multipolarity, cooperation between defense ministries of various countries as well as military aspects of regional security in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Independent experts, including from the West, will take part in the conference that will be held on August 15.