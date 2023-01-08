Russian aircraft down five Ukrainian warplanes in 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down five Ukrainian warplanes in 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down five Ukrainian Air Forces’ warplanes in 24 hours," he said.

In particular, Russian aircraft downed Ukraine’s Su-27 plane in the area of the settlement of Lozovoye in the Kharkov Region, Su-24 plane near the Izyum settlement in the Kharkov Region, two Su-25s in Nikolaypolye and Novy Donbass, as well as MiG-29 aircraft near the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov said.