Russia sets afloat The Imperator Alexander III submarine

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III was set afloat on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony.

It is a seventh missile-carrying strategic nuclear-powered submarine of the Borei-A class. Such submarines are capable of carrying 16 inter-continental ballistic missiles Bulava. The sea trials of The Imperator Alexander III are due to begin in June 2023. The previous, sixth submarine of the family (The Generalissimus Suvorov) joined the Russian Navy in a special ceremony on Thursday.

Under the current program for armaments another four Borei-A class submarines are to be built.

The Borei and Borei-A class submarines were developed by the Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Rubin. According to the Defense Ministry, Borey-A subs differ from the base project in several respects - they have a lower noise level, better systems for maneuvering and control at great depths, and an improved weapon control system.