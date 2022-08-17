Admiral Nakhimov to acquire image of new generation ship after upgrade — deputy CEO

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The heavy nuclear missile cruiser of project 1144.2M Admiral Nakhimov will be armed weapons worthy of a new generation ship, the Deputy CEO of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation USC, Vladimir Korolyov, told TASS in an interview. Speaking on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum, Korolyov said that the Admiral Nakhimov was currently undergoing upgrade at the northern machine-building enterprise Sevmash.

"In accordance with the upgrade plan all obsolete systems will be replaced with modern weapons and military equipment, which, in terms of their parameters, match the status of a new generation ship," he said.

Korolyov stressed that the procedure and dates of forthcoming tests were determined by the general schedule. The first tests at sea are due after the completion of the entire range of mooring trials.

"We adhere to the general schedule," Korolyov said.

Earlier, Korolev told TASS that The Admiral Nakhimov would be tested in 2023. The ship has been under repair since 1999. Real work on board has been underway since 2013. A noticeable increase in the ship’s combat power will be the upgrade’s main result. The Admiral Nakhimov will carry ten universal launch systems for eight Kalibr-NK or Oniks cruise missiles. In the future, the ship will be armed with Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missiles.