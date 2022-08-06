Members of Ukraine’s 59th, 61st brigades leave positions — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Service members of Ukraine’s 59th and 61st Brigades and the 35th Marine Brigade are leaving their positions after refusing to obey attack orders, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Given the huge losses that the Ukrainian forces are suffering on the Nikolaev front, service members of the 59th and 61st Brigades and the 35th Marine Brigade refused to obey attack orders, they are defecting, leaving their positions," he said.