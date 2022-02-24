Most units resisting Donbass forces consist of nationalists — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) continue their counteroffensive against the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces, facing resistance mostly from units consisting of radical nationalists, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The DPR and LPR forces continue their counteroffensive operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces. At the moment, resistance is mostly coming from nationalist armed units," he said.

Konashenkov pointed out that "Ukrainian troops are trying to avoid participating in armed clashes and make agreements on corridors to leave the zone of the operation without weapons."