Moscow, Minsk prolong agreements on presence of two Russian military facilities in Belarus

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin on Wednesday signed agreements on prolonging the presence of two Russian military facilities in Belarus.

"My Belarusian counterpart and I signed statements today on prolonging the operation of agreements on the presence of two Russian military facilities in Belarus. One is the missile attack warning center in Baranovichi and the other — the Navy’s radio communication center in Vileika," Shoigu said.

The statements were inked at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries in Moscow on Wednesday.

Shoigu said "the results of today’s meeting once again confirmed the unanimity of approaches of Russian and Belarusian defense ministries to cooperation in the defense sphere and our determination to address practical tasks of maintaining the military security of the Union State," he said.