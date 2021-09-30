Autumn army draft begins in Russia

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The autumn army draft of 2021, which began on Friday, will be held in all of Russia's regions, except for 24 municipalities in five regions where conscripts can be drafted only in springtime for climatic and geographical reasons.

"An estimated 127,000 men are going to be drafted this time," the chief of the Main Organization and Mobilization Directorate of Russia's General Staff, Colonel-General Yevgeny Burdinsky, has said. Just as last year, thorough precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection and other seasonal diseases.

"Upon arrival at the garrisons the draftees will be quarantined for 14 days," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Those drafted into the army in 2020 would be dismissed on time in accordance with the law. No delays or changes are due. In the autumn of 2020, 128,000 men were drafted into the army. Most of them will begin to be dismissed starting October 1.