Russian shipbuilders to float out advanced Yasen-M-class submarine on July 30

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will float out the advanced Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruiser Krasnoyarsk on July 30, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruiser Krasnoyarsk will be floated out in a special ceremony at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk on July 30. The launch ceremony will be held under the direction of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov," the ministry said.

The Sevmash Shipyard is currently completing preparations for launching the Krasnoyarsk. The readiness of the latest nuclear-powered sub for its float-out will be reported to the Russian Navy’s chief soon, it said.

Russian Navy Chief Yevmenov earlier made a planned working trip to Severodvinsk where he held a meeting on the 2021 program of delivering warships to the Navy.

Currently, seven Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard. The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7. Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.