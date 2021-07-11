Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two US reconnaissance planes approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Sunday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems of the Southern Military District detected two aerial targets over the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border on July 11.

"A Su-30SM and a Su-278 fighter jets from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the targets. The crews of the Russian fighter jets approached the aerial targets at a safe distance, identified them as an EP-3E Aries and a CL-600 Challenger reconnaissance planes of the US Air Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the Center said.

After the US spy plane moved away from Russia’s state border, "the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," it said.

The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said.