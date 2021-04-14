Russia forced to take measures over NATO’s stepped-up Black Sea activity, says official

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Given the activity of the US and NATO in the Black Sea, Russia is forced to take measures to guarantee its own security, however, it is interested in politically settling the situation, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Stepped-up military activity by the NATO bloc, and the US in particular, in close proximity to Russia’s borders in the Black Sea region has been determined," he said on Wednesday during a session dedicated to guaranteeing national security in Crimea. "The question is, what does the US have to do with the Black Sea? What national interests are they pursuing here, if many Americans have no idea where this sea is?" Patrushev deliberated.

Under these conditions, Russia "is forced to take measures to ensure the security of its territory," but at the same time, "is interested in conducting negotiations on a political settlement of the situation," he added. "However, the US, England and a number of other states accuse Russia of moving its troops on its territory, essentially ignoring our sovereign right to ensure our own security," Patrushev said.